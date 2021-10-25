Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2021 Active Covid numbers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active Covid numbers continue to decline, India logs 14,306 fresh cases

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 11:09 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 11:09 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 daily fatalities
In this file photo, vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 are seen at a hospital. (Photo: AP)
 In this file photo, vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 are seen at a hospital. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India logged 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.27 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid deaths, india covid crisis, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Besides the PWD rest houses, Yatri Niwas, Kerala houses and guest houses coming under the Tourism department will also be renovated. (Photo: PTI)

PWD rest houses will be made people-friendly: Kerala tourism minister

Eulogising the Chief Minister for his steadfastness in relying on his word given to farmers during his Padayatra in 2018, the finance minister said Kurnool farmers would get this benefit on October 26. — DC file photo

Buggana heaps praises on CM, visits hometown

Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (DC File Photo)

High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank

During the past few days, medium irrigation Pennar-Kumudvathi project, where two rivers Pennar and Kumudvathi meet in Parigi mandal of Anantapur district, has received heavy inflows. 1,125 mm of rainfall was recorded in Anantapur district on Sunday alone. — Representational image/DC

Three die as lightning strikes Anantapur district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank

Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (DC File Photo)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra shifted to govt hospital with suspected dengue

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->