Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2019 Khattar to meet seni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Khattar to meet senior leaders today as Haryana gets hung Assembly

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 10:00 am IST
After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP fell six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government.
Khattar left for Delhi in a helicopter. He boarded the chopper from the helipad near his official residence here, sources said. (Photo: File)
 Khattar left for Delhi in a helicopter. He boarded the chopper from the helipad near his official residence here, sources said. (Photo: File)

Haryana: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung Assembly.

After the poll results came out on Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents.

 

Khattar left for Delhi in a helicopter. He boarded the chopper from the helipad near his official residence here, sources said. He will be meeting the party's senior leadership and discuss the way forward in the wake of the BJP needing support of a few MLAs to form the government.

The party has the option either to take support of the Independents alone or approach the JJP or both. The sources said all these things will be thoroughly discussed when Khattar meets senior party leaders. The sources said the BJP is likely to stake claim for another term in the state. The BJP's final tally came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the assembly.

But eight of 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost. In the general elections, the BJP cornered 58 per cent of the vote share, which has now dropped to about 36.5 per cent. For the state's main opposition party Congress, hit by infighting that required a change in the state leadership ahead of the October 21 election, the results gave it a shot at power if the JJP and some Independents extend support. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had on Thursday appealed to non-BJP outfits to join hands.

"This mandate is against the BJP. The JJP, INLD and others, including the Independents, should join hands with the Congress to keep the BJP at bay," he told reporters in Rohtak.   Hooda had alleged that the administration was "putting pressure" on the Independents at the behest of the BJP and not allowing them to move freely.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: haryana assembly election 2019, bjp, congress, jjp, inld
Location: India, Haryana


Latest From Nation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged BJP to stop with

You cannot win on Modi's popularity every time: Owaisi after Haryana Assembly results

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, said:

Karnataka rebels to meet same fate as those in Maharashtra: Siddaramaiah

This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S. (Photo: File)

'Honestly' answer who caused damage to govt: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah

'Not my responsibility': KCR on RTC workers who committed suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka rebels to meet same fate as those in Maharashtra: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, said:

'Honestly' answer who caused damage to govt: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah

This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S. (Photo: File)

'Not my responsibility': KCR on RTC workers who committed suicide

G Sudhakaran in the dock

G. Sudhakaran.

A positive turning point in Kerala politics

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan offers sweets to V. K. Prasanth, the winner in Vattiyoorkkavu byelection, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. Muzafar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham