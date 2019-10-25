Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2019 Lakhs of Andhra work ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhs of Andhra workers suffering due to no availability of sand: JSP's Pawan Kalyan

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Pawan said that YSRCP rule is pathetic and public grievances are not being addressed properly.
Furious over the government, Pawan Kalyan said that his party will agitate until the sand supply is rectified. As sand supply has been stopped in the state, lorry owners are also suffering, he observed. (Photo: ANI)
Amaravati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed grief that lakhs of workers are suffering as they have no work to do, due to sand shortage in the state.

Furious over the government, Pawan Kalyan said that his party will agitate until the sand supply is rectified.

 

As sand supply has been stopped in the state, lorry owners are also suffering, he observed.

He said that sand scarcity has adversely affected people from all walks of life, particularly, building construction workers.

Pawan said that the YSRCP rule is pathetic and public grievances are not being addressed properly.

Pawan while addressing the media at Mangalagiri in Amaravati capital region, demanded the government to clear apprehensions on the construction of high court and capital.

He said that recently advocates from the Rayalaseema region approached him and they are asking for setting up the high court in their region.

"Most of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh are from the Rayalaseema region only. But the place remained backward. The state's problems after bifurcation are still intact even after 5 years. There is no clarity whether we have a capital or not. Concerned minister Botsa Satyanarayana is making sarcastic comments but he should not ignore that crores of people are awaiting their decisions," Pawan said.

He further asked the government whether it will construct the high court in Amaravati or Rayalaseema region.

 

...
Tags: jsp, pawan kalyan, ysrcp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


