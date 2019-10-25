Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2019 Kerala: 38-year-old ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: 38-year-old IUML worker hacked to death on way to mosque

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
The IUML leaders alleged that the CPI (M) workers were behind the murder.
The 38-year-old worker was hacked to death at around 7:45 pm while he was going to the mosque. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The 38-year-old worker was hacked to death at around 7:45 pm while he was going to the mosque. (Photo: File | Representational)

Tanur: An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Tanur town on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old worker was hacked to death at around 7:45 pm while he was going to the mosque.

 

The IUML leaders alleged that the CPI (M) workers were behind the murder.

The police has registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the incident, the police has heightened the security arrangements in Tanur.
More details in this regard are awaited.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: iuml, cpi (m), indian penal code
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Neither BJP nor Congress untouchable for us: Dushyant Chautala

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

As many as 10 computers and other equipment were made available by the jail administration. (Photo: Representational)

Aurangabad jail starts skill training programme for prisoners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmir: Normal life continues to be hit for 82nd day, Jamia Masjid remains closed

Friday prayers have not been allowed at any of the major mosques or shrines, including the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, in the Valley for the past more than two months now. (Photo: File)

93 pc newly elected Haryana MLAs are crorepatis: ADR report

The 10 MLAs of the Jannayak Janata Party of Dushyant Chautala are the wealthiest with their average assets being worth Rs 25.26 crore. (Photo: File | PTI)

'We did it papa': Riteish Deshmukh celebrates brothers’ poll victory

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him dressed in a white kurta-pajama and looking intently into the distance. (Photo: Twitter)

Sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya sedition case still pending: Delhi police tells court

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana adjourned the matter after Singh's reply and issued the summons to the investigation officer of the case. (Photo: Repersentational)

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogs 10 km in hills of Darjeeling

Banerjee marched the entire 5-km stretch - the downhill route from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - and uphill route back to mark International Day of Climate Action. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham