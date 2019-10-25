JJP survived disaster with AAP, BSP tie-ups

With the Bharatiya Janata Party falling short of half-way mark in the 90 member House, it is learnt that party is in touch with several of these newly-elected MLAs.

New Delhi: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has emerged as a third force in Haryana as results for the Assembly polls came in on Thursday. With the party securing at least 10 Assembly constituencies, it may emerge as one of the key factors in formation of a new government.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party falling short of half-way mark in the 90 member House, it is learnt that party is in touch with several of these newly-elected MLAs. However, it is also understood that the BJP is also trying to woo several newly elected independent MLAs for possible post poll alliance.

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala has proved he is a force to reckon with in the state, with the chance that he could even play kingmaker in case of a hung assembly. The party, formed in December 2018, is understood to hav banked on its strong and infulential Jat votebank in the state. The young and energetic leadership of Dushyant Chautala, led his less than an year old party from the front and ensured that it emerged as a viable alternative that has a future in the state politics.

The JJP worked on a expectation that a repeat of recent Lok Sabha polls defeat would not be possible. The alliance of the JJP with the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year had proved to be a disaster, where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat, being unable to secure even a single seat. The party was confident that the situation before October 2018 and after were different as over 80 per cent of Chaudhary Devi Lal loyalists have returned to the JJP fold, sources claimed.

The party was forced to contest the Assembly polls alone after its much-touted alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party fell through just days ahead of the voting day.

However, the failure to get into an alliance has seemingly turned into a boon for the party. as it emerged as a force to reckon with in the future.