Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2019 'Honestly' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Honestly' answer who caused damage to govt: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 9:20 am IST
By-elections to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5.
This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S. (Photo: File)
 This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday targeted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over the collapse of the 14-month-old coalition government in the state and asked him to "honestly" answer who caused the damage.

"Due to whose mistake did the coalition fail? Who is to be held responsible for the failure? Who caused the damage? Could you please answer honestly," Kumaraswamy asked on Twitter.

 

This comes hours after Siddaramaiah said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without an alliance with the JD-S.

Lambasting the Congress leader, Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets asked, "In which way did you cooperate with us in the Lok Sabha elections? "Who" is the hearts of disqualified MLAs? Please give an honest answer to this "who" question? I am thankful to you for your cooperation and support. I will never forget that in my lifetime. Siddarmaiah, we do not want your relationship."

"Who asked Siddaramaiah to join hands with us? Who came knocking on our doorstep? Who helped out? Who kept criticising me every day? Who targeted me?" Kumaraswamy questioned his former alliance partner.

By-elections to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5.

Earlier, the by-elections in Karnataka were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S).

However, the election date was later shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC).

Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet, and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on the date set by the EC.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), bjp, hd kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged BJP to stop with

You cannot win on Modi's popularity every time: Owaisi after Haryana Assembly results

Khattar left for Delhi in a helicopter. He boarded the chopper from the helipad near his official residence here, sources said. (Photo: File)

Khattar to meet senior leaders today as Haryana gets hung Assembly

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, said:

Karnataka rebels to meet same fate as those in Maharashtra: Siddaramaiah

'Not my responsibility': KCR on RTC workers who committed suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Not my responsibility': KCR on RTC workers who committed suicide

G Sudhakaran in the dock

G. Sudhakaran.

A positive turning point in Kerala politics

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan offers sweets to V. K. Prasanth, the winner in Vattiyoorkkavu byelection, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. Muzafar)

BJP’s ‘nationalism’ plank backfired?

The BJP had to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two more public rallies in Haryana after feedback suggested that it could face problems in the Jat dominated state.

BJP poll juggernaut hits bump in Gujarat, Bihar

The Gujarat results were also surprising as the Congress retained its two seats and grabbed a third from the BJP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham