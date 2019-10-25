Haryana independents give support, Khattar says 'optimistic to form govt'

After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Haryana, where it fell short of a majority by just six seats.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in Delhi to meet the BJP leadership, had said he was optimistic about forming government soon.

Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda, candidate from Sirsa Assembly seat, extended his support to the ruling party. Kanda said, “My father was associated with RSS since 1926, fought 1st general elections of the country after independence on Jansangh ticket.”

Of the seven independent candidates, Ranjit Singh from Rania constituency, Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithala, Somvir Sangwan from Dadri, Dharampal Gondan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randhir Golan extended their support to the party.

After the poll results came out on Thursday, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each and seven are Independents.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.