Crucial win for Congress in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Strength of the Congress in the 230-member MP Assembly has increased to 115 with the party’s victory in the Jhabua by poll.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Congress workers during victory celebrations of party’s candidate Kanti Lal Bhuria in Jhabua by-elections in Bhopal on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Congress workers during victory celebrations of party's candidate Kanti Lal Bhuria in Jhabua by-elections in Bhopal on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Bhopal: Congress has won the by-elections in Jhabua (ST) Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, results of which were declared on Thursday, helping the ten-month-old Kamal Nath government secure a majority in the House.

Strength of the Congress in the 230-member MP Assembly has increased to 115 with the party's victory in the Jhabua by poll.

 

However, the effective strength of the treasury bench in MP House has gone up to 116, the magic number to get majority, since Independent MLA Pradip Jaiswal has already been inducted in the state ministry.

