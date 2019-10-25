Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2019 BJP's 'Bet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's 'Beti Bachao gang' shameless, accommodates 'rapists': Cong on Kanda support

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Kanda's support was also slammed by BJP Vice President Uma Bharti.
A controversy erupted after Kanda told reporters that he and all independent legislators have decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP. (Photo: File)
 A controversy erupted after Kanda told reporters that he and all independent legislators have decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With abetment to suicide accused MLA Gopal Kanda extending support to the BJP in Haryana, the Congress on Friday alleged that the "Beti Bachao gang" of the saffron party is "shameless" as it boasts of having a woman finance minister and then accommodates "rapists".

A controversy erupted after Kanda told reporters that he and all independent legislators have "decided" to extend unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, BJP general secretary Anil Jain, asked about the row, said the party is aware of the matter and will take a call on it.

 

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, in a letter to BJP chief Amit Shah, said aligning with Kanda not only raises questions over the BJP's commitment to women's safety but also its morality.

"The country's daughters are watching what is more important for you -- power or women's safety," she said in the letter posted on her Twitter handle.

"Mahila Congress strongly condemns the alliance of the BJP and Kanda. The BJP indulges in doublespeak by talking about 'Beti Bachao' and there is a difference in its words and actions," Dev alleged referring to the Centre's scheme of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

"The party, which dupes in the name 'Beti Bachao', has crossed all limits of insensitivity by extending its hand of alliance towards Kanda," she alleged.

Women will not stay quiet and an example of this has been seen in the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra, Dev said.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child.

In a tweet, she said: "Beti Bachao Gang of BJP is basically spineless and shameless. They boast about having a woman defence minister and finance minister and then accommodate rapists in their party."

Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, when asked about Kanda's support to the BJP, said, "I think you should look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the time when Gopal Kanda was a minister in the (Congress) government in Haryana when we forced him to resign after registration of a case and also removed him from ministership."

"What was the stance of the BJP then and what sort of doublespeak is the BJP doing today," he said, accusing the saffron party of displaying "hunger for power".

Kanda's support was also slammed by BJP Vice President Uma Bharti, who recalled the row in which the politician was involved when as a minister in Haryana's Congress government in 2012.

In a tweet, the former Union minister cautioned her party that this could hurt the clean image enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In 2012, a former air hostess, who was employed with Kanda's company, had committed suicide, accusing him of harassment.

Police, during its investigation, accused him of raping her and also charged him with abetment to her suicide.

Her mother also later ended her life. Kanda was booked for abetting her suicide too. The matter is in court now.

The charge of rape and unnatural sex against Kanda was later dropped.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: gopal kanda, bjp, congress, haryana assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: J&K government

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: ANI)

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Neither BJP nor Congress untouchable for us: Dushyant Chautala

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Neither BJP nor Congress untouchable for us: Dushyant Chautala

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

HC asks RIMS director to appear before it on Nov 4

Dr D K Singh is the director of the RIMS. (Photo: ANI)

Aurangabad jail starts skill training programme for prisoners

As many as 10 computers and other equipment were made available by the jail administration. (Photo: Representational)

INX media case: CBI files review petition in SC against Chidambaram's bail

Chidambaram islodged at the Tihar jail and is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX media case till October 30. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC asks Centre to reply in PIL seeking entry of women inside mosques

Earlier, on April 16 the apex court had admitted the plea of a Pune-based Muslim couple asking to lift the prohibition on entry of Muslim women inside mosques. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham