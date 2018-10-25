search on deccanchronicle.com
'Want 50 pc women CMs in Congress-ruled states in 5 to 7 yrs': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
'BJP and RSS think women should not go out of their houses while Congress promotes women', the Congress president said.
Rahul Gandhi said chief minister in BJP ruled Rajasthan is a woman but her thoughts are not for women. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
Kota: Pushing for the participation of more women across various levels in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would like half his party's chief ministers in the country to be women in the next five to seven years.

The BJP and the RSS think women should not go out of their houses while the Congress promotes women, the Congress president said at the state level convention of Mahila Congress in Rajasthan’s Kota.

 

"This is the difference between BJP and Congress. BJP and RSS say that women should not be progressive and should not go out of the houses. You will not find a single woman in RSS meetings. They (BJP) have an organisation of women but that organisation does not take decisions and the decision is taken there by the men,” Gandhi said.

He said that chief minister in the BJP ruled Rajasthan is a woman but her thoughts are not for women.

Gandhi said his aim is to give women a suitable representation in the party's organisation. "I have taken the decision that I will promote the participation of women in the organisation and at the level of zila parishad, pradhan and then at the level of MLA and MP. After that I want that in next 5 to 7 years, half of our chief ministers in the country should be women,” he said.

As the Congress chief, Gandhi said, his role may be that of a "judge" in the party but he would be willing to be the "lawyer" of women in order to promote them and to enhance their presence in the organisation.

He said that winnability should indeed be a criterion in deciding for a candidate in election but women too can win. "I want that when I read out the list of leaders at such programmes, at least 30-40 per cent should be of women in every state,” he said while telling the members of the mahila Congress that he was not giving any gift but was giving them their right.

Woman Congress national president Sushmita Dev, state chief of party's women wing Rehana Riyaj, PCC president Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

Manvendra Singh, the senior ex-BJP leader and a prominent Rajput face in the state who recently joined Congress in Jaisalmer was also present on the stage.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, bjp, rajasthan assembly polls
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota




