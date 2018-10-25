MLAs disqualification case: Verdict today in 18 AIADMK lawmakers 'hiding' in resort

The Madras High Court will deliver the verdict in the case of the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators today. (Photo: File)

Chennai: After months of anticipation, the fate of the Tamil Nadu government will be decided on Thursday when the Madras High Court will deliver the verdict in the case where 18 AIADMK legislators were disqualified, owing allegiance to rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Justice M Sathyanarayanan heard the pleas after a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave a split verdict on the matter on June 14.

The 18 dissident AIADMK MLAs, were disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, 2017, under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palanisamy.

The meeting between the 18 MLAs with the then Governor Vidyasagar Rao on August 22, 2017 prompted the Speaker to take the decision, as they gave identical letters to the governor 'withdrawing their support' to the chief minister.

In view of the split verdict with Indira Banerjee upholding the disqualification and Justice Sundar setting it aside, Justice S Vimala was appointed to hear the petitions afresh. The Supreme Court, however, named Justice Sathyanarayanan, while declining to accept a prayer of the disqualified MLAs who raised apprehension of "bias" and sought to transfer the matter to the apex court.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly currently has 20 seats vacant, which includes the 18 disqualified legislators. With a a total strength of only 214 in the 234 member house; with 116 legislators, the ruling AIADMK is well above the half way mark of 107.