‘Phone tapping, selective searches being carried out’: Oppn accuses Telangana govt

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
However, caretaker minister K T Rama Rao denied the allegations.
Hyderabad: Opposition parties in Telangana on Thursday alleged that their phones were being tapped and selective searches of their vehicles were being carried out.

"We have information that they are tapping our phones. We came to know that they (government) acquired equipment to tap and listen to WhatsApp calls also," Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram claimed.

"Intelligence officials are saying this. Earlier they used to tap selectively. After the announcement of elections, all the phones are being tapped. We condemn such activities," he told reporters.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy had also alleged on Wednesday that officials close to caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were tapping their phones illegally and the issue had been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

Reacting to the allegations, caretaker Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao tweeted: "For your information @UttamTPCC Garu @TelanganaPolice headed by @TelanganaDGP Mahendar Reddy Garu has been consistently rated as the best & a role model to the country in maintaining law & order. Lets not unnecessarily politicise & demoralise hardworking Telangana officers."

Kodandaram alleged that some 'shadow teams' were following him wherever he goes.

He charged police with selectively searching cars of opposition leaders, including his own and that of TDP leader Ramana.

"If you (government) want to search, you should search ruling party leaders’ vehicles also," he said.

"Another @KTRTRSs uncle Radhakrishna Rao has tasked his taskforce to specifically search (& harass) cars of opposition leaders only. All these illegal & partisan acts by KTRs uncles now will be dealt with very severely by the next @INCTelangana led government. #UnclesofKTR," the Congress leader tweeted.

Tags: k t rama rao, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly polls, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




