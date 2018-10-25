In MP, man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife for being fat; arrested

During an altercation, the husband named Hussain allegedly divorced his wife by saying 'talaq' thrice at of his mother's instance .(Photo: ANI)

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man has been arrested at Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly divorcing his wife by giving her instant triple talaq, a practice which was recently banned, police said on Thursday.

After the wife approached Meghnagar police station in Jhabua on Tuesday, Arif Hussain, the accused, was booked under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

He was also booked under IPC sections 498 (A) (husband or in-laws subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 323 (causing hurt), said Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain.

Hussain was arrested on Wednesday, said Meghnagar police station in-charge Kushal Singh Rawat.

As per the complaint, the woman married Hussain about ten years ago. Everything went well in the first two years, but after she gained weight following the birth of two children, her husband and his family began to dislike her which led to harassment, she said in the complaint.

Hussain and his mother used to beat her for trivial reasons, she alleged.

On October 11, Hussain and his mother allegedly drove her out of home, forcing her to go to her brother's house. The next day Hussain and her mother-in-law landed there, and during an altercation, Hussain allegedly divorced her by saying 'talaq' thrice at of his mother's instance.

According to police, this is probably the first case in Madhya Pradesh after the Centre promulgated the triple talaq ordinance.

The Supreme Court held the practice of instant triple talaq as illegal in August this year. Under the ordinance, giving instant talaq can attract a jail term of three years for the husband.