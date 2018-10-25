search on deccanchronicle.com
Koregaon-Bhima violence: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Bombay HC had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation.
 The Supreme Court Bench said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the charge sheet in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused. 

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis. 

The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of charge sheet within the stipulated period. 

The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. 

Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest. 

The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state. 

