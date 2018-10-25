search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India needs strong, stable govt for next 10 yrs; weak coalitions bad: Ajit Doval

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Unstable regimes are more vulnerable to fragility, corruption, local political interest taking precedence over larger interests, Doval said.
Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's 'national will' has been aroused. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's 'national will' has been aroused. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: India needs a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years to achieve its political, economic and strategic objectives, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said Thursday, asserting that "weak coalitions will be bad" for the country.

Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's "national will" has been aroused. Democracy is India's strength, it needs to be preserved, Doval said while speaking on the topic "Dream India 2030 -- Avoiding the pitfalls".

 

"Weakened democracies can tend to make a country a soft power. India cannot afford to be a soft power for the next few years. It will be compelled to take hard decisions," the National Security Advisor (NSA) said.

"If it becomes a soft power then you have to make compromises. And when you have to make compromises then your political survival takes precedence over the national interest," he asserted.

Fragmented polity will make it impossible for India to realise its will because weak governments are unable to take hard decisions, the NSA said. For taking India ahead, it will be necessary to take hard decisions, which are good for the people but are not necessarily populist, Doval said.

"India will need a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years, let there be no doubt about it, to achieve our national, political, economic and strategic objectives," he said, adding that weak coalitions will be bad for the country.

Unstable regimes are more vulnerable to fragility, corruption and local political interest taking precedence over the larger interests, he said at the event organised by All India Radio.

In his lecture, Doval cited the example of Brazil that was doing well at the global level but political instability hampered its growth. "India cannot go for unstable coalitions," he said. Till 2030, India needs a decisive government and decisive leadership, he added. He also stressed the need for adhering to the rule of law with religious commitment.

...
Tags: ajit doval, democracy, unstable regime, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiromani Akali Dal wants withdrawal of two chapters in Class 12 history book

In a statement in Chandigarh, former Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the new chapters, which were released online, had

Cong to protest outside all CBI offices tomorrow to demand Verma's reinstatement

The government sent Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who have accused each other of corruption, on leave on Tuesday. It also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency. (Photo: PTI)

‘PM knows he’s finished as soon as CBI probe begins in Rafale’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Delhi court extends custody of middleman in bribery case against Asthana

The CBI had registered an FIR against Asthana and his Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar lodged on a written complaint of businessman Sathish Sana. (Photo: File)

Verma remains CBI chief, Asthana Special Director, Rao given only interim charge: CBI

The CBI spokesperson's response came after he was asked about the present status of Verma and Asthana in the CBI. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham