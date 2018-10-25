search on deccanchronicle.com
I-T raids on VV Minerals, its owner in Tamil Nadu, other miners in Andhra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 25, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 9:14 am IST
A TV channel owned by S Vaikundarajan has also come under income tax searches.
 raids are also being conducted at Andhra Pradesh in the premises of Sukumar, Chandresan and Manikandan. (Representational Image)

Chennai: The Income Tax officials on Thursday morning launched searches on nearly 100 locations belonging to Tirunelveli-based mining company VV Minerals and its owner S Vaikundarajan.

A TV channel owned by Vaikundarajan has also come under income tax searches.

 

According to reports, the searches follow several survey and queries after the tax department was informed about VV Minerals and its associates evading taxes and having unaccounted income.

VV Minerals is one of the largest garnet exporting companies in the country.

Vaikundarajan is said to be close to the ruling AIADMK and its leaders.

According to NDTV, raids are also being conducted at Andhra Pradesh in the premises of Sukumar, Chandresan and Manikandan.

The raids are being conducted at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh following information of alleged exporting of beach minerals despite a ban and routing money abroad.

...
