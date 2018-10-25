Hyderabad: Data says Swine flu hits twice a year

The central government has informed states that all cases of confirmed swine flu must be registered. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Swine flu peaks twice a year according to data collected by the government and the rate of fatalities has been highest in women in the 15-44 year age group.

The number of cases peak in the winter months and have a second cycle in July-August, according to data observed since 2015.

The maximum number of cases in the city in 2018 have been recorded from Malakpet and Dabeerpura cluster. In 2017, the most vulnerable area was King Koti. Crowded places such as wholesale markets, bus stands and areas connecting to the districts have the most number of cases.

These hubs have been classified as high risk zones and it is becoming important to improve surveillance in these sectors.

According to sources in the health department, there are going to be more cases recorded this year as people are coming to hospitals in time. The central government has informed states that all cases of confirmed swine flu must be registered.

There was alleged under-reporting of deaths from swine flu in the state. This was allegedly to not create panic among people, but the central government has now come out with a clear format where death due to co-morbid conditions can’t be classified separately. If there is a flu and co-morbid conditions exist, then the death has to be recorded as a swine flu death only. There is going to be a surge in numbers because of this format.

A senior officer in the epidemiology wing explained, “In air-borne disease there must be stress on awareness and prevention. General information given out to masses is not helping. Where there are huge crowds, there has to be a way to explain the need for cough hygiene, wearing of masks and hand washing. This will help deal with the spread of the virus better than giving general guidelines.”

With the constant dip in temperature and sudden fluctuations in climatic conditions, the number of cases is bound to rise say senior health officials.