Group of Ministers on workplace abuse set up

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 25, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The group of ministers is headed by Rajnath.
New Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, has been constituted by the government to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace.

The GoM has been set up in the wake of #MeToo movement where several women have publicly named people who had allegedly harassed them at their workplace.

 

Former editor M.J. Akbar had to resign as minister of state for external affairs following allegations of sexual harassment against him by former colleagues.
In a statement, the home ministry said the members of the GoM are road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and women and child development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

The GoM will examine the existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at workplace. It will recommend action required for effective implementation of the existing provisions, as well as for strengthening the existing legal and institutional frameworks for addressing issues related to sexual harassment at workplace, the statement said.

The GoM will, within three months of its constitution, examine the existing provisions for the safety of women, including those mentioned above, and recommend further measures required to strengthen and make them more effective.

The Group of Ministers  has been constituted in view of the felt need for broader consultation on this issue, from the point of view of developing appropriate recommendations and laying down a comprehensive plan of action and for ensuring its time bound implementation, the statement said.

