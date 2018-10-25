search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt asks Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to check rumours, texts inciting unrest

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Social media have also been asked to put in place system for prompt sharing of info sought by law enforcement agencies.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube and Instagram as well as officials from the Department of Telecom and various security agencies. (Photo: AFP)
 The meeting was attended by representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube and Instagram as well as officials from the Department of Telecom and various security agencies. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Government has asked Google, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to take concrete steps to check spread of rumours and messages inciting unrest, cyber crimes and other activities that could be detrimental to the national security, officials said Thursday.

Besides, these platforms, which also include Facebook and Instagram, have also been asked to put in place a system for prompt sharing of information sought by the law enforcement agencies for investigation purposes, officials added.

 

A number of cases have come to the fore in recent past where social media platforms were used to spread hate messages and rumours inciting violence, including against women, but internet giants -- most of them being headquartered outside India -- have been resisting sharing of customer details and message trails citing privacy issues. However, some social media firms have said they are taking necessary steps to stop misuse of their platforms for spread of fake news, and rumours and hate messages.

In a meeting with asked representatives of various social media platforms, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba also asked them to nominate India-based grievance redressal officers and to develop a monitoring mechanism for time-bound preventive and other actions for removal of objectionable contents.

 “The union home secretary asked them to take concrete steps to ensure a robust and effective system for preventing misuse of their platforms for activities detrimental to national security,” a home ministry official said.

Those who attended the meeting included representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram. Besides, officials from the Department of Telecom and various security agencies were also present. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was called to review actions taken so far to prevent misuse of social media sites by undesirable elements or miscreants to spread rumours, cause unrest, incite cyber crimes especially against women and children and other activities detrimental to national interest.

The representatives of social media platforms briefed the government officials about actions taken by them to ensure blocking of websites and for removal of objectionable and malicious contents from public view.

All social media platforms have assured full cooperation with the government, another official said.

Since a review meet held by the union home secretary with social media representatives in June this year, a series of meetings has taken place with law enforcement agencies and social media firms to ensure an effective mechanism to prevent misuse of these platforms by anti-national elements and those involved in the proliferation of child sexual abuse material etc.

...
Tags: google, whatsapp, social media, cyber crimes, rajiv gauba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nun, who led protest against Bishop Mulakkal, heckled at witness priest’s funeral

Reacting to the incident, Anupama, who was accompanied by other nuns, broke down and said she was 'deeply hurt' by the protests. (Photo: File)

News report claiming Rafale file under Verma's consideration 'false': CBI

In a statement, CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal termed the news report as false. (Photo: File)

Details of offset partners will be known when procurement start: Sitharaman on Rafale

Sitharaman noted that the commencement of the delivery of Rafale jets has not begun. (Photo: File)

ED raids Amnesty International India's Bengaluru office over FEMA violations

According to reports, the raids are being carried out since 2 pm today. (Photo: amnesty.org)

Kejriwal, his deputy, 9 other AAP MLAs get bail in Chief Secy assault case

The relief was granted after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them and moved the bail applications, which were not opposed by the Delhi police. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham