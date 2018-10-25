search on deccanchronicle.com
Four men held for lurking outside CBI chief Alok Verma's Delhi residence

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Oct 25, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 10:25 am IST
The Delhi police have taken the group of men into custody and they are currently being questioned.
CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four people were seen lurking outside the residence of ousted CBI director Alok Verma on Thursday morning. 

The Delhi police have taken the group of men into custody and they are currently being questioned.

 

Unconfirmed reports mentioned that the men belonged to Intelligence Bureau and were keeping a watch on Verma, reported NDTV.

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday after Verma alleged Asthana of corruption and an ugly feud broke out between the top two officials of the investigating agency.

...
Tags: cbi director alok verma, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




