Nation, Current Affairs

ED raids Amnesty International India's Bengaluru office over FEMA violations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 25, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
ED is looking for alleged violation of foreign funding rules linked to earlier MHA probe into NGO's accounts related to FCRA funds.
 According to reports, the raids are being carried out since 2 pm today. (Photo: amnesty.org)

Bengaluru: The office of Amnesty International in Bengaluru was raided by the Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe against the human rights organisation.

The raids -- which began at 2 pm today -- were conducted at two locations, news agency PTI reported.

 

The ED is looking for documents for possible and alleged violation of rules involving foreign funding linked to an earlier Union home ministry's probe into the NGO's accounts related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) funds.

The action on the human rights organisation comes two weeks after ED stopped operations of Greenpeace India Society's 12 accounts with different banks and three current accounts of a private company pending an ongoing probe into suspected foreign exchange rule violations.

...
Tags: amnesty international india, amnesty international, enforcement directorate, fema
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




