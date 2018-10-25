search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu sets Mission 2019 for party cadre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Oct 25, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Instructs to take up membership drive from this month.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set his sights on increasing the membership of the Telegu Desam. During a teleconference with party MLAs, MPs and other senior TD functionaries, Mr Naidu set the target to enrol at least 1 crore members.

The present membership of the party stands at 68 lakhs. He instructed the party leaders to take up another round of membership drive from the end of the month. He also told them to work tirelessly from now on to ensure a win in any election keeping the target as Mission 2019.

 

He reiterated that the satisfaction level of the people regarding the state government stands at 76 per cent and gave a task to the party leaders that such satisfaction levels should be more with regard to the TD.

He also said that the BJP had dismantled institutions in the country for the selfish gains of its leaders. He gave a call to the cadres that the time had come for the TD to become active in national politics.

Mr Naidu also urged the immediate appointment of booth level conveners of the party. He asked the party cadre to utilise the training programmes that were being offered effectively. The TD supremo said that around 1 lakh seva mitras would be imparted training in November

...
Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, telegu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
 

Lavender can be safer alternative to anti-anxiety drugs as it helps people relax

Around 40 per cent people globally suffer from anxiety at some point in their lives (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs WI: Twitterati goes berserk as Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar as the highest scoring Indian against West Indies in ODIs, going past his 1573 run mark. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ECI asks collectors, SPs to plug flow of liquor, cash

Mr Rawat, who concluded his three-day trip to assess the preparedness of the state administration, expressed satisfaction over the arra-ngements being made for the polls.

Candidates follow Jayalalithaa model

TRS MLA D. Chinnaia of Bellampalli was shot ironing clothes.

Rs 1,000 crore credited in farmers’ bank accounts

The state government started crediting the amount directly to the bank accounts from October 22 after the EC denied permission to distribute cheques.

Hyderabad: Funds cruch haunts 2BHK housing project

Nearly 1 lakh houses need to be built but the GHMC has managed to get work started on about 70,000. It has executed works worth Rs 2,000 crore since 2015.

Hyderabad: Festivals hit 2BHK project

A senior GHMC official said that 60 per cent of construction workers on the 2BHK projects had migrated from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kolkata. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham