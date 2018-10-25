Chandrababu Naidu sets Mission 2019 for party cadre

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set his sights on increasing the membership of the Telegu Desam. During a teleconference with party MLAs, MPs and other senior TD functionaries, Mr Naidu set the target to enrol at least 1 crore members.

The present membership of the party stands at 68 lakhs. He instructed the party leaders to take up another round of membership drive from the end of the month. He also told them to work tirelessly from now on to ensure a win in any election keeping the target as Mission 2019.

He reiterated that the satisfaction level of the people regarding the state government stands at 76 per cent and gave a task to the party leaders that such satisfaction levels should be more with regard to the TD.

He also said that the BJP had dismantled institutions in the country for the selfish gains of its leaders. He gave a call to the cadres that the time had come for the TD to become active in national politics.

Mr Naidu also urged the immediate appointment of booth level conveners of the party. He asked the party cadre to utilise the training programmes that were being offered effectively. The TD supremo said that around 1 lakh seva mitras would be imparted training in November