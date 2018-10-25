search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre directs internet to block 827 porn websites

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST
While Uttarakhand High Court has asked to block 857 websites, Ministry of Electronics and IT found 30 portals without pornographic content.
Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said. (Representational Image)
 Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government has directed Internet service providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, according to official sources.

While the Uttarakhand High Court has asked to block 857 websites, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) found 30 portals without any pornographic content.

 

Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said.

"... all the internet service licensees are instructed to take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from Meity and for the compliance of the Hon'ble High Court order," the Department of Telecom said in an order issued to internet service providers.

The high court order was issued on September 27, 2018, and it was received by Meity on October 8.

Meity informed the DoT that the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered for blocking 857 websites contained in an old notice of DoT dated July 31, 2015.

The DoT had changed its order on August 4, 2015, to ISP saying that the ISPs are free not to disable any of the 857 web links which do not have child pornographic content.

...
Tags: uttarakhand high court, ministry of electronics and it, department of telecom (dot)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara gets Rs 2,000 crore from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Vistara did not offer any comments about the fund infusion. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

By 'hook or crook', BJP wants to remain in power in Goa: Ex-state RSS chief

'Unfortunately, the BJP high command is putting unnecessary pressure on him (Parrikar), when he clearly needs more rest to be completely fit,' former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said. .(Photo: File | AP)

Four men held for lurking outside CBI chief Alok Verma's Delhi residence

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

I-T raids on VV Minerals, its owner in Tamil Nadu, other miners in Andhra

raids are also being conducted at Andhra Pradesh in the premises of Sukumar, Chandresan and Manikandan. (Representational Image)

Do not believe in culture of criticising industry, corporates: PM Modi

This is the second time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stood up for corporate India. (Photo: PTI)

Decision to deprive me of powers as CBI chief 'illegal': Alok Verma to SC

Verma also challenged the decision of the government by which Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, has been given charge as head of the probe agency. (Photo; File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham