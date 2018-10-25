search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

By 'hook or crook', BJP wants to remain in power in Goa: Ex-state RSS chief

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 9:47 am IST
'The Centre should have got a substitute chief minister as long as Parrikar is not getting well,' ex- Goa RSS Chief Subhash Velingkar said.
'Unfortunately, the BJP high command is putting unnecessary pressure on him (Parrikar), when he clearly needs more rest to be completely fit,' former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said. .(Photo: File | AP)
 'Unfortunately, the BJP high command is putting unnecessary pressure on him (Parrikar), when he clearly needs more rest to be completely fit,' former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said. .(Photo: File | AP)

Panaji: Former Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Subhash Velingkar on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's sickness is taking a turn for the worse as unwarranted pressure is being put on him by the Centre to resume office.

"Unfortunately, the BJP high command is putting unnecessary pressure on him (Parrikar), when he clearly needs more rest to be completely fit. The Centre, by hook or crook, wants Goa to remain a BJP stronghold and hence forcing him to resume office by any chance. This is worsening his current health condition," Velingkar told reporters in Panjim.

 

"The Centre should have got a substitute chief minister as long as Parrikar is not getting well. I don't think this Goa government will survive if things go on like this. It will be dissolved soon," he added.

Parrikar has been undergoing medical treatment for a pancreatic ailment for the last few months causing a leadership crisis in the state. On October 14, the Chief Minister was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and returned to Goa.

Meantime, citing Parrikar's ill-health, the Congress party has been demanding that they be allowed to form the government in the state.

On September 17, the Congress, along with 14 legislators in the 40-member state assembly, submitted a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, urging her to invite them to form the government.

...
Tags: goa, manohar parrikar, subhash velingkar, rss
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara gets Rs 2,000 crore from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Vistara did not offer any comments about the fund infusion. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
 

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four men held for lurking outside CBI chief Alok Verma's Delhi residence

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

I-T raids on VV Minerals, its owner in Tamil Nadu, other miners in Andhra

raids are also being conducted at Andhra Pradesh in the premises of Sukumar, Chandresan and Manikandan. (Representational Image)

Do not believe in culture of criticising industry, corporates: PM Modi

This is the second time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stood up for corporate India. (Photo: PTI)

Decision to deprive me of powers as CBI chief 'illegal': Alok Verma to SC

Verma also challenged the decision of the government by which Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, has been given charge as head of the probe agency. (Photo; File)

In Kukke, devotees and matha loyalists clash, video goes viral

Kukke Sri Subrahmanya temple
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham