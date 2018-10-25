search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar shelter home rapes 'scary, horrible', key accused influential: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 25, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
The Supreme Court also questioned inaction of Bihar government in the Bihar shelter home rape case.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to Brajesh Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court issued a notice to Brajesh Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case "horrible" and "scary" and questioned inaction of Bihar government in the case.

At least 34 young girls were sexually abused at Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

 

The court also said that it will not be appropriate to keep Brajesh Thakur in Bihar jail as he is a very influential person.

"Its very scary and terrible. What is the Bihar government doing? Brajesh Thakur (main accused) is a very influential man," said the apex court.

The court issued a notice to Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar.

The top court also said CBI team investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case should not be changed.

The Supreme Court asked the Bihar government and the CBI to explain delay in tracing whereabouts of ex-minister Manju Verma's husband Chandrashekhar Verma.

On October 11, the CBI carried out searches at two separate locations in Muzaffarpur in connection with the sexual assault of minor girls at the state-funded shelter home in the district. The searches were carried out at the premises of 'Balika Grih' and at 'Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', the non-profit group, which ran the centre, said officials.

...
Tags: supreme court, bihar government, brajesh thakur, muzaffarpur shelter home case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Let the bat do the talking: Watch Virat Kohli celebrate 37th century in unique style

He reached the landmark in his 205th innings when his score read 81, and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings. (Photo:AP)
 

Donald Trump picks Indian-American as chairman of key energy commission

Chatterjee, who is FERC Commissioner, would replace Kevin McIntyre as chairman of the prestigious agency. McIntyre resigned on October 22 citing health reasons. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 

Chimpanzees can sniff out strangers from family members

They discriminated between the smell of group members and strangers, sniffing outgroup odours longer than ingroup odours. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

What a man: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 runs, Anushka Sharma can't keep calm

Entering the game 81 short of 10,000, with this achievement the run machine added another feather to his illustrious cap. (Photo: PTI)
 

Renault offering benefits up to Rs 30,000 on Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a sweet package that mixes a SUV body style with the dimensions of a hatchback.
 

City life makes humans less kind to strangers, says study

Study shows "cognitive shortcut" we have built into our brains to be generous or fair can be easily switched off if we learn there will not be any payback. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Koregaon-Bhima violence: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court Bench said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal retweets PM Modi's 2013 post to target him on CBI feud

Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the Modi government's authority to send the CBI director on leave and wondered if the move was related with the Rafale deal. (Photo: File | AP)

Man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife in Madhya Pradesh

A case was under registered against Arif Hussain under new Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 at the Meghnagar Police Station in the Jhabua district. (Representational image)

Two Chinese choppers violated Indian airspace, stayed for 10 minutes: Sources

This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image | ANI)

Delhi air quality again falls to 'very poor', Mumbai shows slight improvement

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 337. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham