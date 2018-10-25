Bid to cover up in Rafale scam: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the ongoing turmoil in the CBI, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Alok Verma, the director of the premier investigating agency, was removed in a midnight coup as the Centre feared a probe by him into Rafale scam.

Mr Naidu said that Mr Verma’s removal proves that the NDA government is involved in the Rafale scam.

He questioned under what powers Mr Verma was removed and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an explanation to the nation on the CBI fiasco. “Modi is directly responsible for the unfortunate developments in the CBI,” Mr Naidu said.