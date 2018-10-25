search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘CM assured to address my concerns’: Assam BJP MLA withdraws resignation

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
On October 23, BJP MLA terash Gowalla had alleged that he was neglected in recent appointment in Assam Gas Company Ltd.
'Assam CM explained complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated,' Terash Gowalla said. (Photo: Facebook | @TerashGowalla)
 'Assam CM explained complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated,' Terash Gowalla said. (Photo: Facebook | @TerashGowalla)

Guwahati: BJP MLA Terash Gowalla on Thursday withdrew his resignation from the Assembly, two days after he submitted it to the Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on some issues.

Gowalla, however, had not submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

 

"The chief minister called me for a meeting last night (Wednesday) to discuss the issue. He explained the complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated," the first-time MLA told news agency PTI.

"The CM appreciated my concerns and assured that these will be addressed in future. As he personally requested me to withdraw the resignation, so I have decided accordingly. I sent a mail to him this morning (Thursday) and withdrew the resignation," Gowalla said.

On October 23, the BJP legislator had alleged that he was neglected in recent appointment in the Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL).

"That is one reason. AGCL is in Duliajan and people have made me their representative. They have some expectations from me. Without any consultation to me, the appointment in the company was made. I am not saying that you (government) give the post to me, but at least I should have been consulted," he had said.

...
Tags: terash gowalla, bjp, assam assembly
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
 

UK Police hunt 'Friends' star David Schwimmer lookalike

UK Police hunt 'Friends' star David Schwimmer lookalike (Photo: Blackpool Police/ Facebook)
 

Mother thanks boy for helping daughter when she got her period on a school bus

While his identity isn’t known, the boy is being praised by people all over social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM got 'scared' about Rafale inquiry and removed CBI chief at 1 am: Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has dismissed as 'rubbish' allegations that CBI director Alok Verma was removed because he wanted to investigate the Rafale deal. (Photo: File | PTI)

ED names P Chidambaram, 8 others as accused in Aircel Maxis case

Earlier this month, on October 8, the Delhi court had extended interim protection for P Chidambaram as well as his son Karti till November 1. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani gives ‘quirky’ response to her critics with old 'Kyunki…' photo

The still shows Smriti Irani gagged and tied up to a chair, and she captioned the image 'hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai... (If I speak then you will say that I am blabbing)'. (Photo: Instagram | smritiiraniofficial)

Kerala Police releases photos of over 200 suspected protesters at Sabarimala

Kerala Police has released photographs of over 200 people suspected to have been involved in the protests at Sabarimala to prevent the entry of women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine last week.(Photo: File)

‘If I slap, you’ll urinate in your pants’: BJP lawmaker threatens official

Ladpura lawmaker Bhawani Singh Rajawat directed the officials to speed up the process. (Photo: Facebook | @mlabhawanisinghrajawat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham