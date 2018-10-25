As Karnataka stares at grim power situation, CM steps in

Bengaluru: Nearly a week after seeking the union government's help to ensure smooth supply of coal to Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday directed Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) not to impose load shedding in the state any time soon.

This direction came after a section of the media reported that the Union government is not supplying coal to the state following which power production at RTPS had declined. Nor is the state reportedly getting the requisite amount of power from the central electric grid but despite these problems, the CM has ordered officials not to go for load-shedding.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Mr Kumaraswamy has asked KPTCL to ensure that there are no power shutdowns and also source power from solar and hydel sources.

It may be recalled that Mr Kumaraswamy had shot off a letter to Union Coal Minister, Piyush Goel seeking the Centre’s help to tide over the shortage of coal at RTPS. Mr Kumaraswamy said that Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, had failed to honour the Fuel Supply Quantity agreement fully and there is a shortfall of six lakh tonnes for 2018. The letter requested the coal ministry to look into the matter on an emergency basis and arrange for supply of coal from Mahanadi Coalfield Limited for uninterrupted generation of power.

Sources in the energy department said there is zero coal stock at RTPS, which is a 1720 mega watt capacity plant with the situation being managed with whatever stock is left and hydel sources. An official from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) said the situation at RTPS is grim and the plant will not be able to function to its capacity soon.

“If there is no supply, we will have to shut down RTPS. Though RTPS is also looking at other options to source coal, nothing can be said at this moment,” a source added.