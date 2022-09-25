  
Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2022 In a surprise move, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In a surprise move, IAS officer visits rural houses in Udupi to collect garbage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Sep 25, 2022, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 4:39 pm IST
Udupi Zilla Parishad CEO Prasanna interactes with the people. (Photo: By arrangement/Gururaj Paniyadi)
 Udupi Zilla Parishad CEO Prasanna interactes with the people. (Photo: By arrangement/Gururaj Paniyadi)

UDUPI: There was a surprise for the people of Badagabettu village in Udupi district who were waiting for the garbage collection vehicle. The person driving the vehicle was not the one who used to come daily but an IAS officer! In a surprise move Prasanna H, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Udupi Zilla Panchayat decided to personally drive the vehicle as it was the easiest way to interact with the people and also understand the problem of the garbage collection team.

Door-to-door garbage collection has received a good response in the rural areas of Udupi district. Yet the district has failed to achieve 100 percent. To give the garbage collection process a push and also to interact with the people and garbage collection team Prasanna decided to drive the vehicle for about 2-3 hours.

“This provided me a platform to interact with the people as well as the garbage collection team. While the people told me about their problems, I also understood the improvement that needs to be done in our process. Instead of sitting in the office and giving directions, this helped to get a firsthand experience,” Prasanna told Deccan Chronicle.

As part of the Swachta Hi Seva campaign, Zilla Panchayat has chalked out programs to give a push for cleanliness in rural areas. “Garbage collection is a difficult job. But the CEO drove the vehicle and came to our doorstep too and interacted with us,” a villager said.

...
Tags: clearing garbage, swachta hi seva
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin calls for increasing green cover in Tamil Nadu

Deputy Leader of Congress in Karnataka Assembly UT Khader (ANI file image

No rift in Karnataka Congress, says UT Khader

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Kharge still roots for Rahul Gandhi for Congress president

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin. (PTI)

Stalin aims to make Tamil global language



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir at UNGA

Pakistan's PM had said that while Pakistan looks for peace with India,

Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 10 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea on firecrackers ban

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari against the Delhi government's decision banning firecrackers (Photo: ANI)

Assam: India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 post pandemic

A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)

We are living in constant fear of State: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->