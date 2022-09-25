APSRTC’s Dasara bonanza to commuters

As many as 2,100 special services will be run before Dasara to various places in AP from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and other places. (File)

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had in the previous years been collecting 50 percent extra fare from those travelling by its Dasara special buses. But this time, it has decided to operate 4,500 special buses, charging only the normal fares.

Commuters have welcomed the cancellation of 50 percent extra fare during Dasara. They say it will help them celebrate Dasara better with some additional money two years after the Corona crisis.

Incidentally, TSRTC collected normal fare during last Dasara. But APSRTC charged 50 percent extra fare. People then raised objections and preferred travelling by Telangana buses. Wizened, APSRTC officials have announced normal fares for this year’s Dasara specials. This is the first time that APSRTC will operate buses with normal fares during the festival.

Similarly, 2,400 buses will be operated to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and other places from all the 26 districts of AP after Dasara.

APSRTC collects ₹600 to ₹430 per head as fare to travel between Hyderabad and Vijayawada by AC, luxury and non-AC buses. A family of four is forced to spend at least ₹1,800 to ₹2,400 for reaching Vijayawada and returning to Hyderabad in Dasara special buses.

A private employee P. Rajesh welcomed APSRTC’s decision, saying people will prefer AP’s buses against those of TSRTC. This will increase the occupancy ratio of APSRTC buses.

The corporation has made arrangements to operate special bus services to and from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Srisailam, Markapuram, Ongole, Nellore, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Chennai, and Bangalore. The buses will bring passengers to AP from September 29 to October 4 and take them back from October 5 October 7 after Dasara.

APSRTC executive director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy stated that they have revised bus ticket fares twice recently due to fuel price hike. As such, the corporation does not want to impose an additional burden on passengers by way of 50 per cent more fares.

Brahmananda Reddy said they are expecting a revenue generation of ₹6 crore during the period. He requested people to make good use of Dasara special buses with normal fares.