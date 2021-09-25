P Satheedevi new chief of Kerala Women's Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Member of Parliament, P Satheedevi will succeed M C Josephine as the new chief of the Kerala State Women's Commission.

The post had been remaining vacant for the last three months since Josephine had resigned on June 25 after her alleged insensitive remarks sparked a row in the southern state.

Satheedevi would assume charge as the seventh chairperson of the rights' panel on October 1, a Commission statement said here.

A government notification in this regard was issued on September 22, it added.

A native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, the woman leader had served as a Lok Sabha member of the constituency from 2004 to 2009.

A practicing advocate and the state secretary of Democratic Women's Associations, she also served as the president of Kozhikode district co-operative bank and the director of state co-operative bank.

Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), had to quit the post after a controversy erupted in the state after she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel, causing embarrassment to the Marxist party.