Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2021 P Satheedevi new chi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

P Satheedevi new chief of Kerala Women's Commission

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2021, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 6:33 pm IST
Satheedevi would assume charge as the seventh chairperson of the rights' panel on October 1, a Commission statement said here
News.
 News.

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Member of Parliament, P Satheedevi will succeed M C Josephine as the new chief of the Kerala State Women's Commission.

The post had been remaining vacant for the last three months since Josephine had resigned on June 25 after her alleged insensitive remarks sparked a row in the southern state.

 

Satheedevi would assume charge as the seventh chairperson of the rights' panel on October 1, a Commission statement said here.

A government notification in this regard was issued on September 22, it added.

A native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, the woman leader had served as a Lok Sabha member of the constituency from 2004 to 2009.

A practicing advocate and the state secretary of Democratic Women's Associations, she also served as the president of Kozhikode district co-operative bank and the director of state co-operative bank.

 

Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), had to quit the post after a controversy erupted in the state after she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel, causing embarrassment to the Marxist party.

...
Tags: kerala women commission, m c josephine, kozhikode district
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Vijayan made the significant announcements while inaugurating the newly constructed or renovated buildings under the police department via online. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kerala to open digital de-addiction centres for children addicted to online games

Millet organisations and enthusiastic farmers will be part of the two-year-long awareness campaign for producing minor millets in huge quantities in the district to highlight the rich quality of millet produced in India. (AFP Photo)

Andhra Pradesh: Two-year-long warm-up for International Millets Year 2023

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo: Facebook)

Punjab cabinet expansion tomorrow, says CM Channi; new faces likely to be inducted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft

Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022

All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->