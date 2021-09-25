Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2021 COVID-19: Karnataka ...
COVID-19: Karnataka allows 100 pc occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums from Oct 1

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2021, 11:20 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 11:20 am IST
The guidelines mandate a minimum of one dose of vaccine along with other social distancing norms
Bengaluru: Cinema halls and auditoriums in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at full capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the state government.

The order by the state government instructed the cinema halls, auditoriums to operate with 100 per cent capacity from October 1 while adhering to COVID norms.

 

The guidelines mandate a minimum of one dose of vaccine along with other social distancing norms.

Pubs have also been permitted to operate from October 3.

A total of 789 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths and 1,050 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Friday.

Tags: covid-19 south india, auditorium, covid restrictions, karnataka cinema halls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


