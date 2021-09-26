Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2021 Cops step up vigil a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cops step up vigil at Polavaram to prevent Maoist action

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2021, 2:48 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 2:48 am IST
The project authorities have even set up a labour camp at the site to accommodate them
The earlier practice of allowing more farmers and the general public to the project site has been discontinued for security reasons. (DC Image)
 The earlier practice of allowing more farmers and the general public to the project site has been discontinued for security reasons. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police have been keeping a close vigil at Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari to avoid any infiltration of Maoists in the guise of labourers and cause any harm to the project and to those who are working at the project site.

As many as 1,400 workers hailing from parts of eight states including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been working at the project site mainly for civil works. The project authorities have even set up a labour camp at the site to accommodate them.

 

The AP police engaged the special protection force along with regular police personnel to keep a tab on the entire stretch of the project area. As these workers regularly visit their home villages and come back for work, the police find it a challenging task to thoroughly screen them before allowing them into the project site for work.

The police maintain a database of all these workers containing details like their names, contact numbers, family background, place of residence and a host of other details which are required to know about them. As Maoists are active especially in common border areas of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and others with AP, the police always maintain high alert to avoid any chance for Maoists to sneak into project site as labourers and create violence.

 

The police have already imposed a ban on entry of visitors to the project site and only local villagers from 19 gram panchayats will be allowed to reach their native villages after verification of their identity like Aadhaar and others. The earlier practice of allowing more farmers and the general public to the project site has been discontinued for security reasons.

Maintenance of high alert at the project site especially at the labour camp was palpable when a stolen amount of `62 lakh was recovered in 24 hours. The police are also maintaining an informer network especially at vulnerable mandals like Kukkunuru and Velerupadu to know about the movement of Maoists and get ready to face them.

 

The police are making efforts to restore the electronic surveillance system following some disruption in the service due to floods at the project site. The authorities have roped in health personnel to take up regular Covid-19 tests and vaccination and also to provide healthcare to the workers to avoid spread of the Coronavirus.

Polavaram DSP K. Latha Kumari said, “We are maintaining high level security at Polavaram site to ensure safety to the project and to the officials and labourers working there to avoid any threat, especially from Maoists.”

 

...
Tags: polavaram project, maoist infiltration
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Telangana government is implementing several welfare schemes for various sections of people in the state. BJP government is present in many states. Has it introduced schemes like those in Telangana, he asked. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Farmers in TS living with honour since KCR became CM: Pocharam

YSR Congress MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)

YSRC accuses Telugu Desam of playing cheap politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for children under 18 years

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->