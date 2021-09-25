Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2021 Closure of aided sch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Closure of aided schools start in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 12:10 am IST
There are about 2,000 private aided schools in AP state and around 2.5 lakh students are studying in various schools across the state
The closure of aided schools started in AP due to stopping of government aid and further surrender of teaching staff to the government. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The closure of aided schools started in AP due to stopping of government aid and further surrender of teaching staff to the government. (Representational Photo:PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The closure of aided schools started in AP due to stopping of government aid and further surrender of teaching staff to the government. The six decades-old famous Children’s Montessori High School closed at Vijayawada. The closure of the aided schools is forcing parents to join their children in other schools and the government instructed the officials to provide admissions to these students in the nearby government schools.

According to the officials of the state education department, there are about 2,000 private aided schools in AP state and around 2.5 lakh students are studying in various schools across the state and in all 6,700 teachers are working in various private aided schools in the state. With the government’s decision more than 75 per cent of students studying in the aided schools will have to join other government schools very shortly.

 

The Montessori High School is one of the oldest schools in Vijayawada city which was established in 1954 and has a history of more than six and half decade that has produced many stalwarts till date and will have to pull down their shatters very soon. The co-education school has a strength of 450 students at present in both English and Telugu media for classes 8, 9 and 10. The school has 13 aided teachers and will be taken over by the state government.

Ex-students of Montessori High School said that this educational institution had produced many doctors, engineers, teachers, lawyers and other professionals. They recalled that founder of the school V. Koteswaramma got Padma Shri award at the age of 92 years for her relentless services to the education sector in the year 2017 and she passed away in 2019. They deplored that the famous educational institution is going to close which is very sad and sought that the government should take measures to preserve best-aided schools.

 

Parents B. Rama Rao and A Venkat said that they have planned to provide world’s top rated Montessori education through this school but sadly their dreams shattered with the closure of the school. They said Montessori is icon of not only Vijayawada city but Icon of AP State as people from various areas got education in this institution. They said that now they are forced to join their children in other schools and their children have to adjust to the new atmosphere.

Montessori Educational Institutions Secretary and Correspondent, A Rajeev, said the 67-year-old school will be closed soon, abiding to the government decision to take over the aided staff. He said the school is run as a charity and they do not charge a penny from the students as most of the students come from poor and middle-class background families. He stated that they have decided to close the school and are issuing transfer certificates to the students and their parents well in advance after the GO was issued by the government. He added that mapping of schools was done and there are about five schools within five kilometres radius from their school and the students can get admission in any of them.

 

Mr. Rajeev, welcoming the decision of the state government of taking over the aided school staff into government fold has said that the decision would impart quality English medium education in government schools.

...
Tags: aided schools
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

AP High Court.

HC pulls up AP Police for illegal custody

The tussle between forest department and podu land farmers is prevalent across all districts, including Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem. (DC file photo)

Forest staff seeks permanent solution to podu land issue

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

14,200 posts in AP health dept to be filled soon

Telangana High Court. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana HC flays single bench order in JB housing society case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->