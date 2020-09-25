The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  CSK VS DC Match 7, DREAM 11 IPL 2020, T-20 MATCH Live : CSK VS DC Match 7, DREAM 11 IPL 2020, T-20 MATCH
 
Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2020 NIA convicts Kerala ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA convicts Kerala man who joined Islamic State before returning home

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2020, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2020, 8:15 pm IST
Haja returned to India in October 2016 and was arrested by the NIA that same month.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Kochi has found Subahani Haja Moideen, the accused in the Islamic State joining case, guilty. The court will pronounce the sentence on Monday. P. Krishnakumar, the NIA special judge, convicted Haja under Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and several relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the NIA charge sheet, he travelled to Iraq via Turkey to join the IS and got military training from the terrorist outfit in 2015. He was deployed in Mosul during the war against the Iraqi government, according to reports.

 

Haja returned to India in October 2016 and was arrested by the NIA that same month. He was taken into custody during the probe into Kanakamala IS training case. He was kept at Viyyur central jail.

The NIA in its report contended that Haja, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki district was responsible for procuring explosives and chemicals for IS operations in India. The investigation agency also suspected that he may have had details about the 2015 terror attacks in Paris. A French investigation team recently visited the Viyyur central prison to quiz him over the 2015 attacks.

 

...
Tags: india’s national investigation agency, islamic state, subahani haja moideen


Latest From Nation

Representative Image

Scam in the making? Centre used GST compensation cess elsewhere, claims CAG

A farmer during 'Bharat Bandh', a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Farmers across India rise up against Centre's farm bills; Opposition backs protests

A fighter aircraft carrying out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. (AFP Photo)

India stresses on mutually agreed reciprocal actions to cool Ladakh tensions

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

Bihar to go for three-phase poll from October 28; counting of votes on Nov. 10



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Delhi Capitals win two in a row, beating CSK by 44 runs

Opener Prithvi Shaw (in pic) smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | PTI)
 

CSK win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

File image of a 2019 DC versus CSK match. (Twitter)
 

Gavaskar defends himself, says he never blamed Anushka for Kohli's performance

Sunil Gavaskar. (PTI Photo)
 

Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli's dropped catches rocks social media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli attempts to catch the ball during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

Dinesh Karthik’s strategy comes into question ahead of Saturday’s game with Sunrisers

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The defensive strategy adopted by a team now coached by Kiwi great Brendon McCullum who is known for his aggressive mindset defied logic. (Photo | PTI)
 

Bad day for Virat Kohli with RCB loss to KXIP and two dropped catches

After dropping two catches, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Farmers across India rise up against Centre's farm bills; Opposition backs protests

A farmer during 'Bharat Bandh', a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

India COVID update: 92,605 cases, 1,133 deaths, 12 lakh tests in just 24 hours

Children getting treatment for Coronavirus play at the newly inaugurated child-friendly COVID-19 ward of the state-run LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

COVID19 in India: Recovery outstrips number of infections in single day

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture with a message 'Wear Mask Properly', amid coronavirus pandemic, at Puri beach— PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham