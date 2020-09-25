The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2020 India tells China: W ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India tells China: We will discuss A to Z, not just south bank of Pangong Tso

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 25, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Sources said that China is not ready to accept that it first transgressed across the line of actual control (LAC)
An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India has clearly told China that it will talk about disengagement in the whole of Ladakh starting from Depsang plains to Pangong Tso, said sources. India has also warned China that Indian soldiers will fire if PLA troops will try to outnumber them like in Galwan on June 15.

Sources said that China is not ready to accept that it first transgressed across the line of actual control (LAC) and is insisting that talks should be held on disengagement from South banks of Pangong Tso where India has occupied strategic heights.  

 

However, India stand is clear that “we will talk from A to Z” in Ladakh, said sources.

Sources said that China had started breaking protocol after Doklam which said that not more than 15-20 soldiers will patrol the LAC. But Chinese army started sending bigger patrol consisting of 50-100 soldiers and this number kept on increasing every year. These bigger Chinese patrol used to push Indian teams. PLA soldiers first started stone pelting and then brought improvised weapons like iron rods studded with nails to attack Indian patrols.

 

“Now Indian soldiers are directly warning Chinese soldiers that we will fire if you will come near us for attack. Chinese soldiers have also understood that if they will come in large numbers to attack Indian soldiers they will suffer bigger losses,” said sources. Sources confirmed that there have been many instances of firing at the line of actual control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh since India occupied strategic heights on August 29-30. A senior official said that Indian soldiers used to carry guns previously too but now they have been given instructions that they are free to fire in self-defence and in extreme conditions.

 

“Now we will not allow Chinese to follow their old strategy of coming in large numbers with improvised weapons and attacking Indian soldiers,” said sources.

Sources said that China is also preparing to stay in the Ladakh sector during winters. “We cannot believe in everything China says. Joint statement is good but whatever China is saying should also be reflected on the ground,” said sources. India’s stand is that it was China which first transgressed and it will have to disengage first.    

 

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, india-china standoff, indian army, chinese army


Latest From Nation

A fighter aircraft carrying out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. (AFP Photo)

India stresses on mutually agreed reciprocal actions to cool Ladakh tensions

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

Bihar to go for three-phase poll from October 28; counting of votes on Nov. 10

DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Kollywood actor-politician Vijayakanth hospitalised for COVID treatment

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu during an obituary reference for late MP Ashok Gasti during monsoon session of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. — PTI

Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbs to COVID19



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli's dropped catches rocks social media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli attempts to catch the ball during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

Bad day for Virat Kohli with RCB loss to KXIP and two dropped catches

After dropping two catches, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. (Photo | PTI)
 

KL Rahul beats Sachin’s 'fastest 2,000 runs' as he scores top IPL score by an Indian

KXIP skipper KL Rahul’s 132, off just 69 deliveries, is the highest score built up by an Indian player in an IPL innings. (Photo | PTI)
 

Cricketer-commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hotel

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. (Photo | AFP)
 

KXIP posts 206/3 with skipper KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten 132 against RCB

Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul scored 132 off 69 balls, that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Kings XI Punjab VS Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 6, Kings XI Punjab win by 97 runs, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lawyer, TV panellist Babar Qadri shot dead in Kashmir

Kashmiri lawyer Syed Babar Qadri, a prominent TV panellist, was shot dead in central Srinagar.

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Every third professional has lost his job since corona

The CMIE survey found that all employment gains made since 2016 have been wiped out.

MSP hiked for six rabi crops in govt bid to win over farmers

Members of various farmer organisations protest against the Central Government over agriculture related ordinances, in Patiala. — PTI photo

In LS, Opposition alleges PM Cares Fund lacks transparency and accountability

Parliamentarians participate in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham