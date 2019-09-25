Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Vidyasagar bust vand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Those who desecrated the bust of Vidyasagar had intended to make people forget the state's culture, Mamata said.
The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)
 The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Apparently hinting at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that a group of "politically-blind giants" had vandalised a bust of Bengal Renaissance icon Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar before the Lok Sabha polls in Kolkata, and said his birthplace would be made an educational and tourist hub.

Those who desecrated the bust of Vidyasagar had intended to make people forget the state's culture, she said at Birsingha village, the birthplace of the social and educational reformer, in Paschim Medinipur district.

 

A bust of the 19th century educational and social reformer was vandalised during clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP when the saffron party president Amit Shah was holding a roadshow in Kolkata on May 14 before the Lok Sabha elections.

Both the parties accused each other of desecrating the bust.

Read: His bust is the latest victim in Indian politics. Who was Vidyasagar?

"Those who vandalised the bust of Vidyasagar may not know who he was. They just went there and broke it. They did not know that it was not just a statue. It represented an age, a history and a culture. You cannot destroy everything by vandalising a statue," Banerjee said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha.

"Vidyasagar inspired people to give up superstition and embrace the path of progress. He led the movement against child marriage and for institutionalising widow-remarriage. And a group of wayward, insane and politically blind giants broke his bust intending to make people forget the culture of the state," she said.

Paying her respects at Vidyasagar's ancestral house, where the 19th century icon was born on September 26, 1820, the chief minister said, "We will develop Birsingha village as an educational and tourist hub, just like Santiniketan or Jorasanko," she said.

Santiniketan, a town about 212 kilometre north of Kolkata, where Rabindranath Tagore set up a university.

The place attracts thousands of visitors every year. Jorasanko is a locality in north Kolkata where the Tagore family had their ancestral house. A part of it is now being used for holding classes of Rabindra Bharati University.

Banerjee also inaugurated several government schemes and projects during the programme.

...
Tags: bjp, mamata banerjee, lok sabha polls, vidyasagar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

(Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)

Not surprised: Pawar after ED files money laundering case against him

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Mahindra working on a 7-seater XUV300?

Mahindra XUV300 also utilises a modified version of the regular Tivoli’s platform.
 

Ranveer Singh shares his naughty childhood picture; see

Ranveer Singh's childhood picture. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Latest EVMs for bypoll

Teeka Ram Meena

Bengaluru... a city of traffic lawbreakers

DC exclusive pics: R Samuel

TDR scam: Karnataka High Court asks ACB to continue probe

Karnataka High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham