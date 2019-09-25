UP man dragged by bike and killed, motive unclear

The body was tied from neck and was dragged for 15 kilometers near Mandi area of Hapur district. (Photo: Representational)

Meerut: A severely mutilated body of a young man was found at a Meerut construction site, the Uttar Pradesh police have said, detailing that he may have been shot and dragged by a motorcycle for a fair distance.

The deceased, Mukul Kumar, 21, who lived with his brother mother and brother was shy and unlikely to have had enemies, the family said. They said he cold have been grievously due to a dispute between friends.

The body was tied from neck and was dragged for 15 kilometers near Mandi area of Hapur district, IANS reported.

The police are yet to ascertain whether Kumar was shot before he was dragged.

"The body bore several injury marks on the face and head. The left foot was missing and the other was badly mutilated,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Avinash Pandey said.

"This clearly suggests the body was dragged for a long distance. A motorcycle was also found near him," SP Pandey said.

The mutilated body was found by passers-by on Tuesday near an under-construction underpass close to the Dheerkheda village.

According to his kin, Mukul was a shy man and had no enmity with anyone.

His uncle Azad Vir said, "Mukul finished his studies last year. He stayed with his mother and elder brother in Hapur. He was a quiet young man and never fought with anyone. Even his family has no enmity with anyone."

An FIR has been registered but the police are yet to find out the motive behind this gruesome murder.

The SP said: "Criminals would not have left the motorcycle had they intended to loot him. It could be a dispute involving friends."

The motorcycle, found from the crime scene, belonged to one Sachin, a resident of Rohta village of Meerut. "Mukul had borrowed the vehicle a day before," the police said.

"We are taking out the call detail record (CDR) from which things may get clear. There is a deep wound behind the head which means he may have been shot, but there is no exit wound. We will get details the from postmortem report," the SP added.

