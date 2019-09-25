Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Telangana government ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government may take over liquor biz

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 25, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 2:09 am IST
The present excise policy is going to end by end of this month, and a new excise policy has to come into force from October 1.
Mr Reddy gave a detailed explanation on how his government was preparing to handle liquor business.
 Mr Reddy gave a detailed explanation on how his government was preparing to handle liquor business.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering taking over all liquor business instead of giving licenses to retail liquor businesses, a leaf out of Andhra Pradesh, but has run into a strong opposition from the officialdom, which has warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the move would “create unnecessary headaches” for the government.

The present excise policy is going to end by end of this month, and a new excise policy has to come into force from October 1. With just a week left to introduce a new excise policy, the deadline already crossed for the State government to have called for new applications bidding for retail liquor outlets, the government, faced with the dilemma of being stuck between a resolute chief Minister and a reluctant bureaucracy, may resort to a moratorium on biting the bullet and extend the present licences for another three months.

 

According to sources, Chief Minister Rao, fresh from a meeting with his AP counterpart, Mr Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is a prohibition advocate, is seriously considering a move to take over liquor businesses and have the government assume its entire responsibility.  

The State government currently earns around `400 crore through application fee and `1,000 crore through licence fee. The officials argued that if the government were to take over liquor business, it would lose `1,400 crore.

The opposing argument of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials is that the State government, which was giving 20 per cent margin on liquor sales to private operators, were to assume the business, and revenue, it would earn a much higher revenue. Moreover, the government can also enhance prices of liquor further to augment revenues.

Excise officials have told Mr Rao that maintenance of liquor shops would become a headache for the government. If liquor stock was stolen, who would be responsible, they asked, warning him of high losses to the government on this account. According to sources, Mr Rao had discussed this issue with Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy when they met Monday.

Mr Reddy gave a detailed explanation on how his government was preparing to handle liquor business.

CMO officials are arguing that there would also be a huge political advantage in a government takeover of liquor business, arguing, it was a first step towards a possible prohibition.

...
Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Amarinder Singh

Look into drone incident, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh requests Amit Shah

Water gushing out of Mettur reservoir on salem on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Salem: Mettur dam surpluses for 2nd time this year

Giriraj Singh

My political stint may end with Modi 2.0, says Giriraj Singh

DC exclusive pics: R Samuel

Bengaluru... a city of traffic lawbreakers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
 

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi as well?

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
 

Varun Tej wants to marry and hook-up with these actresses; find out

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Act against terror before talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York on Tuesday. (Photo: AP/PTI)

BJP in touch with Deras & khaps to prevail in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party logo

Curb social media misuse: Supreme Court

Supreme Court

KT Rama Rao, civic bodies go into a huddle

KT Rama Rao

Swachh campaign in Siachen Glacier

The problem in Siachen is that due to very cold temperatures, even biodegradable items do not decompose and so waste keeps on piling year after year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham