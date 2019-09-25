Ram Vilas Paswan names his son as LJP’s Bihar unit chief

Lok Janshakti Party president Ramvilas Paswan and his son, newly Interim party president Chirag Paswan, at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: G.N. JHA)

New Delhi: Making a generational change in his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said his son Chirag Paswan would be the new interim chief of the party’s Bihar unit. The LJP is largely a Bihar-based party and the chief of the Bihar unit is one of the most important organisational positions.

Chirag Paswan will replace his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who will now take over the Dalit Sena, which was earlier headed by Ram Vilas Paswan’s other brother, Ram Chandra Paswan, who passed away recently.

Sources indicated that Chirag Paswan might replace his father as the next party chief soon. Questioned on this, Mr Paswan told the media that a call on this would be taken on the party’s Foundation Day ceremony on November 28. “It is imperative that the new generation will come forward to run the party,” he said.

Chirag Paswan (35), is a second-term MP from Jamui Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and is seen by political analysts as the heir apparent.

The party, which draws its support mainly from Dalits in Bihar, is a BJP ally and currently has five members in the Lok Sabha.

Though the ruling NDA has not announced its candidate yet from Samastipur, which was represented by Ram Chandra Paswan, sources said it is likely that his son Prince Raj will contest the bypoll.

Bypolls are scheduled to be held on October 21.

The sources have also indicated that the LJP has thrown its hat in the ring as far as Assembly polls in Jharkhand are concerned and had asked for around six seats from the BJP. However final talks are yet to begin.