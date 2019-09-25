Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said the construction of the Ram Temple will begin from December 6 in Ayodhya.

"Hearing in the Ram Temple matter has almost been completed and I feel that we will begin constructions of Ram Temple on December 6," he said.

He also said that Hindustva has never tried to demolish mosques or churches, IANS reported.

Replying to a question on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said: "Nobody's mediation is acceptable on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. If Imran (Pakistan Prime Minister) wants, he can hold a dialogue on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). We will not accept the mediation of any third party".

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yoga guru baba Ramdev also urged the Muslim community to come forward in support of the Ram Temple construction.

On September 18, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said submissions in the Ramn Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case would be completed by October 18.

A five-judge Constituition bench also said that simulataniously the mediation process can go along with the hearing.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslime and others side -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgmenent, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

