Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Ram temple construct ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 10:24 am IST
He also said that Hindustva has never tried to demolish mosques or churches.
He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said the construction of the Ram Temple will begin from December 6 in Ayodhya.

"Hearing in the Ram Temple matter has almost been completed and I feel that we will begin constructions of Ram Temple on December 6," he said.

 

He also said that Hindustva has never tried to demolish mosques or churches, IANS reported.

Replying to a question on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said: "Nobody's mediation is acceptable on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. If Imran (Pakistan Prime Minister) wants, he can hold a dialogue on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). We will not accept the mediation of any third party".

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yoga guru baba Ramdev also urged the Muslim community to come forward in support of the Ram Temple construction.

On September 18, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said submissions in the Ramn Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case would be completed by October 18.

A five-judge Constituition bench also said that simulataniously the mediation process can go along with the hearing.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslime and others side -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgmenent, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, sakshi maharaj, ram temple, ayodhya case
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)

Not surprised: Pawar after ED files money laundering case against him

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Mahindra working on a 7-seater XUV300?

Mahindra XUV300 also utilises a modified version of the regular Tivoli’s platform.
 

Ranveer Singh shares his naughty childhood picture; see

Ranveer Singh's childhood picture. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

(Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Latest EVMs for bypoll

Teeka Ram Meena
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham