Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Post 'Howdy Mod ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Trump said that he was ready to mediate on Kashmir if both sides agree as he described himself as 'extremely good arbitrator'.
Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump.' (Photo: File)
 Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Howdy,Modi' programme, saying US President Donald Trump's "first gift" after the "mega event" is his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

A day after the event in Houston, Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree as he described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator".

 

Trump made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump, Donald Trump's first gift offered to Modi is to negotiate (between) Pakistan and India on Kashmir."

India expected an announcement such as relaxation of trade barriers on import of goods from India and H1B visas to Indian citizens, he said in a statement.

The people of India are totally disappointed with the Prime Minister's visit, the former Union minister said.

"Narendra Modi has been reluctant to visit the flood areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states in the country and has not released a single paise to the flood victims of Karnataka who are confronted with unprecedented floods and loss of lives and livelihood," he alleged.

Modi could have at least made an appeal to the NRIs in the US and elsewhere to contribute generously for flood relief, Moily said.

"The mega event was politically unwise and most undiplomatic in the history of the foreign policy of India," he alleged.

"It is because of an aggressive diplomatic stand of Trump on Iran and on some Arab countries, the oil prices are rising day by day and the US mega event in Houston is totally counterproductive which gave clean chit to the US which caused misery to India," Moily said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: m veerappa moily, narendra modi, donald trump, imran khan, kashmir issue, un general assembly
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)

Not surprised: Pawar after ED files money laundering case against him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Mahindra working on a 7-seater XUV300?

Mahindra XUV300 also utilises a modified version of the regular Tivoli’s platform.
 

Ranveer Singh shares his naughty childhood picture; see

Ranveer Singh's childhood picture. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Latest EVMs for bypoll

Teeka Ram Meena

Bengaluru... a city of traffic lawbreakers

DC exclusive pics: R Samuel

TDR scam: Karnataka High Court asks ACB to continue probe

Karnataka High Court

Salem: Mettur dam surpluses for 2nd time this year

Water gushing out of Mettur reservoir on salem on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham