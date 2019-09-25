Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Look into drone inci ...
Look into drone incident, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh requests Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 2:52 am IST
According to the Punjab police, the group was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.
Amarinder Singh
 Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Criticising recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones delivering weapons and communication devices to the state, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday requested home minister Amit Shah to look into the issue first hand. In a tweet, Capt. Singh said that the incidents were just one of Pakistan’s sinister designs following the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

“Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request Amit Shah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest,” Capt. Singh tweeted.

 

The Punjab police recently busted a terrorist module of the the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) that delivered weapons using a drone from Pakistan to Tarn Taran by violating the Indian air space three to four weeks ago.

According to the Punjab police, the group was conspiring to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and adjoining states. The police seized a huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades during the operation.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, “The weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan over drones launched by the Pak establishment, the Pak ISI, and the state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.”

...
Tags: amarinder singh, amit shah
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


