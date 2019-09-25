Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 J&K air bases on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K air bases on high alert following arms drop by Pak drones

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 25, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Officers said drones flew low to avoid detection, may have dropped around 80 kgs of weapons between Sept 9 and 16.
The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. (Representational Image)
 The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force bases in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert following the discovery of a burnt drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran which security forces believe was used to drop ammunition this side of the border from Pakistan.

The bases under ‘orange alert’ are Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.

 

Probing further, officers surmised that these heavy-lifting drones from Pakistan made at least eight sorties in 10 days to drop the weapons including satellite phones.

On Monday, four terrorists of the Khalistan Zindabad Force were arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Five AK-47 rifles, which weigh about four kilograms with magazine, four Chinese pistols, nine HE grenades, Rs 10 lakh fake currency, 1000 rounds of ammunition and two electronic receivers, were recovered.

The terrorists have been identified as Balwant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh. Both Akashdeep Singh and Balwant Singh have multiple criminal cases against them.

Another consignment was also intercepted which contained five satellite phones and a large number of AK-47 assault rifles. This has led officials to believe that the arms and phones were for Jammu and Kashmir since mobile communication is still snapped there.

Intelligence agencies believe a module of 8 to 10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists could also try to carry out a suicide attack at Air Force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

Officers said the drones flew low to avoid detection and may have dropped around 80 kgs of weapons between September 9 and 16.

The investigation involved multiple agencies – the Punjab Police, central security agencies, the Border Security Force, the Indian Air Force. Prima facie evidence found that multiple Chinese commercial drones with 10 kg payloads were used in the weapons drop operations across the border.

The investigation revealed the drones may have been launched from locations 2 km inside Pakistan and made to travel the distance of five kilometres at a height of 2,000 feet, and then dropped off the weapons after descending to 1200 ft. The payload was slung from the platform using Chinese mountaineering ropes.

The entire operation came to light after the discovery of the burnt drone, whose eight Chinese batteries were stripped off by the accused on instructions from across the border, reported Hindustan Times.

A senior Punjab Police official said, “It has also been revealed that such deliveries took place on four different dates, mostly between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm with the drone making two sorties within an hour. The drones made around 10 visits.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the weapon deliveries by drones have added a “new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs”, and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "handle" the problem.

Singh tweeted: “Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest.”

Drones are commonly used at border areas by the armed forces of both India and Pakistan to spy on each other as they are lightweight, easy to operate and relatively inexpensive.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian air force, ak 47, jaish-e-mohammed, suicide attack, punjab police
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The organiser said that the effigy weights over 70 quintals. (Photo: ANI)

World's tallest Ravana effigy will be burnt in Chandigarh

Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader were ejected safely, IAF said. (Photo: ANI)

MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot eject safely

The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning. (Photo: PTI)

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's tallest Ravana effigy will be burnt in Chandigarh

The organiser said that the effigy weights over 70 quintals. (Photo: ANI)
 

Is Mahindra working on a 7-seater XUV300?

Mahindra XUV300 also utilises a modified version of the regular Tivoli’s platform.
 

Ranveer Singh shares his naughty childhood picture; see

Ranveer Singh's childhood picture. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning. (Photo: PTI)

Ram temple construction will begin from December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

He furthe said that government will restore 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised by 'politically-blind giants': Mamata takes dig at BJP

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Post 'Howdy Modi', Trump's 'first gift' to PM is mediation offer on Kashmir: Moily

Reacting to the development, Moily said,

'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham