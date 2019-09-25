India to train cricketers from maldives

New Delhi: On the request of tiny south-western archipelago nation — the Maldives, the training of Maldvian cricketers in India will begin next month. New Delhi is also likely to assist in construction of a cricket stadium in the tiny maritime nation and has asked the Maldives for a project report on the matter. This was among the issues discussed in a bilateral meeting in New York between PM Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, in New York on Tuesday, that there is a proposal for training Maldivian cricketers in India and that the training would “start next month”. He also said that a cricket stadium would come up in the Maldives and that New Delhi has asked it for a “detailed project report so that India can look at the project and decide on the course of action”. It may be recalled that in June this year, Mr Modi had visited the Maldives which was the first nation to be visited by him after he returned to power in the Lok Sabha polls in May. During that visit, the Maldivian President had requested India for assistance in developing cricket in his tiny archipelago nation.