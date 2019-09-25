Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 ''Govt will not allo ...
''Govt will not allow non-state & state-sponsored terrorism on our territory''

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2019
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Central government will not allow ‘non-state’ and ‘state-sponsored’ terrorism, to unleash violence on the Indian territory.

“Our country is facing significant challenges from ‘non-state’, as well as ‘state-sponsored’ terrorism. The attack of 26/11 happened through sea route only. It is the strong resolve of this government that we will not let such incidents to happen on our territory. It calls for a 24x7 vigil, coordination and proactive approach in the maritime domain,” Mr. Rajnath who was on a two-day visit to the city, said while speaking at the Investiture Ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard here on Tuesday.

 

“The government is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building. The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea,” he said. Mr. Rajnath who presented gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel, said the Mumbai terror attack took place through the sea route, but the government is strongly resolved not to let such incidents occur in the country.

The Indian Coast Guard, he said is playing a pivotal role in building this synergy and cohesion of efforts between all stakeholders responsible for ensuring safety and security in Indian Maritime zones. The vibrant service has also been at the forefront in evolving regional co-operation and is steadily working with international maritime agencies for lasting maritime peace in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Coast Guard, over the years, has become a maritime force to reckon with and is responding to a multitude of challenges in the maritime sphere with professionalism and pride, he said.

The Defence Minister presented 61 medals to the Indian Coast Guard officers and other personnel at the ceremony and also congratulated the awardees and asserted that these recognitions will motivate them to go the extra mile while discharging the mandate of maritime force.

He announced that the government has taken steps to enhance the President Tatrakshak Medals & Tatrakshak Medals. The Defence Ministry has given its approval for a scroll signed by the President for the PTM & TM awardees and it has now been submitted to the Prime Minister’s office, he said.

