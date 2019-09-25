'Global Goalkeeper' award for PM Modi for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields the broom after launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred the "Global Goalkeeper" award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government.

Accepting the award, Modi said he shared the honour with crores of Indians who had contributed to the success of the cleanliness mission.

Getting the award in the year of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary was significant for him, the prime minister said, adding that when 130 crore people take a pledge, any challenge can be overcome.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by the Modi government during its first term on October 2, 2014.