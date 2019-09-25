Fix roads or pay from salary: Kerala officials get warning from District Collector

The meeting was attended by the officials of PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Sending out a stern warning to officials regarding maintenance of roads in Kochi’s Ernakulam, district collector warned that if work is not done, the money will be recovered from their salaries.

District collector S Suhas said, "We are all drawing our salaries from people’s tax money but we are not doing their work. It's really not right. So today I am going to examine all these details. I will see the work you have done … I’m going to all these places today. If the quality of doesn't match what you've shown here (in documents) I will take up the job myself.”

“I will register a case against you and I will get the work done and recover the money from your salaries," he added.

The district collector’s warning came during a review meeting to check temporary repairs to be undertaken a week ago, reported News18.

The meeting was attended by the officials of PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police.

The officials were instructed to bring photos of the roads, before and after the work, entrusted to them.

Earlier, the Kerala HC has intervened in the matter and has sent a notice to the state government, Kochi Corporation and the public works department.

