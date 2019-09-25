Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Come out in support ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Come out in support of CA students: Rahul Gandhi urges all political parties

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Claiming that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly, students of the ICAI have been protesting outside its central Delhi office.
'Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of agitating accountancy students and said their demand for re-evaluation of answer sheets is justified and should be supported by all political parties.

Claiming that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly, students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have been protesting outside its central Delhi office here and have demanded a recheck.

 

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI".

"Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified and should be supported by all political parties," he said using the hashtag "dearicaiplschange".

...
