CBI not best probe agency: Justice J Chalameshwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 25, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Pointing out to the mistakes of CBI as an agency, Chelameshwar said he did not think the CBI was a superior investigation agency of the country.
 Central Bureau of Investigation.

Hyderabad: Calling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a mythical beast, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice J. Chelameshwar opined that there was no use in transferring cases to CBI, unless it acted on them independently.

Addressing a gathering at the Administrative Staff College of India to commemorate the birth centenary of late Prof. S. Venugopal Rao, former director-general, Bureau of Police Research and Development, the retired Judge said, nowadays, huge publicity before a trial was impacting the administration of criminal justice and taking a toll on the system.

 

Pointing out to the mistakes of CBI as an agency, Chelameshwar said he did not think the CBI was a superior investigation agency of the country.

“Without any special training, officers from different agencies come on deputation into the CBI. Does that not make it superior,” he asked.

The CBI and all other investigative organisations, including police, cannot be trusted in current scenario as they operated under political pressures, he said, hoping the civil society would come forward agitating, and demanding a change in this scenario.

The programme, presided over by K. Padmanabhaiah, former secretary, Union home ministry, was attended by S Mohan Das, chairman, Venugopal Rao Memorial Trust and others.

